Greater Tucson Leadership Accepts Applications for Lead Tucson 2024

Greater Tucson Leadership has announced it is seeking dynamic, diverse and engaged Tucsonans to be a part of its flagship leadership program, now called Lead Tucson, for the class of 2024.

For over 40 years, GTL has offered impactful programming to develop leaders, create social force, and strengthen our community. Lead Tucson is a 10-month long program of professional development, personal growth and connection.

Lead Tucson allows participants to meet the change agents in our community, gain leadership training, and to join a network of over a thousand alumni who reach into every facet of Tucson’s business, government, non-profit and public service sectors. GTL is committed to increasing access to our programs; therefore, scholarships are available.

Application Deadline: Sunday, Apr. 30

Candidate interviews: May

Acceptance Notifications: May 31

Program Begins: Friday, Aug. 25

*If the application and all materials are submitted by April 16, GTL will waive the application fee.

For more information or to apply visit: https://greatertucsonleadership.org/lead_tucson