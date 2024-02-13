Granite Unveils Sophisticated Aggregate Plant in Tucson

Granite has announced the successful completion of its first fully automated aggregate plant in Tucson, marking a milestone in the company’s commitment to technological advancement and sustainable production practices.

Construction of the Swan Facility commenced in May 2023 and represents Granite’s dedication to leveraging technology to improve operations and overcome workforce challenges. By incorporating automation, Granite can produce aggregates cost-effectively while minimizing the need for night and weekend shifts associated with peak demands. The enhanced production capabilities and operational flexibility afforded by the automated technology position Granite as an industry leader, ready to meet the evolving demands of the market.

“This significant investment underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation within the materials industry,” said Brad Estes, Granite senior VP of materials. “The fully automated wash plant not only addresses current workforce challenges, but also positions us for sustained growth in one of our long-term aggregate markets. We are excited to unveil this state-of-the-art facility and further solidify our position as an aggregate producer.”

As Granite strives for excellence in materials production, it looks forward to the Swan Plant’s positive impact on its operations, employees, and the communities it serves.