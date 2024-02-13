El Tour de Tucson, Banner – University Medicine, Banner – University Family Care Plan Present $25,000 to Pima JTED

After a very successful 40th El Tour in November, El Tour and Banner – University Medicine officials presented a check to the ride’s primary beneficiary, Pima Joint Technical Education District.

Pima JTED has been the primary beneficiary of El Tour for the last two years. The check presentation was for $25,000, which will benefit Pima JTED’s new Mel and Enid Zuckerman Center for Health and Medical Careers.

“The center is a health and medical careers-focused high school education program, tuition-free for students to study health and medical careers,” said Kathy Prather, Pima JTED superintendent and CEO. “We have programs in licensed nursing assistant, medical assistant, physical therapy tech, EMT and many others. We are really thrilled that we will be able to expand the offerings for our high school students to study careers in health and medicine.”

In November, more than 9,000 cyclists from all over the United States and the world visited Tucson for what turned out to be a great day of cycling in Southern Arizona. Banner – University Medicine and Banner – University Family Care Plan were the title sponsor. Through 70 non-profit partners involved in the ride, nearly $8 million was raised collectively during the ride.

“We chose JTED for so many important and different reasons. They serve so many kids here in our community,” said Sarah Frost, CEO of Banner – University Medical Center Tucson and Banner – University Medical Center South. “But I think one of the more important things is we are looking for healthcare workers, Pima JTED does have a program within their schools to provide education for those who are interested in the healthcare industry.”

The three-day event saw thousands of cyclists and spectators visit the downtown area as well as along the El Tour routes for Ride Day.

“We anticipated our 40th anniversary to be one of the best ones ever and we were not disappointed,” said TJ Juskiewicz, El Tour’s executive director. “From our great sponsors to our dedicated nonprofits, it was a ride to remember. The event is to help the community rally to help nonprofits raise money through cycling, one of Tucson’s and Southern Arizona’s favorite recreations.”

Pictured above from left – El Tour board members John Cole, Steve Morganstern, El Tour Board Chair Shawna Ruboyianes, Pima JTED’s Kathy Prather, Pima JTED Board Chair Bob Schlanger, Sarah Frost, CEO of Banner – University Medical Center Tucson and Banner – University Medical Center South, El Tour executive director TJ Juskiewicz.