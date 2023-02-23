Forbes Names UArizona One of “America’s Best Large Employers”

The University of Arizona is home to one of America’s best workplaces, according to Forbes.

UArizona was included on the 2023 edition of Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Large Employers, placing at No. 257 out of 500 employers and No. 28 in the education subcategory. UArizona was one of seven employers with headquarters in Arizona included in this year’s list. It is the second time the university has earned a spot on this list.

“We are thrilled to see the University of Arizona recognized as one of America’s best employers,” said UArizona President Robert C. Robbins. “We are committed to providing an environment where people can do their best work while also having access to resources that support their well-being in both their professional and personal lives.”

UArizona has nearly 16,000 employees, with 55.7% identifying as female and 24.7% identifying as Hispanic or Latinx.

“I am grateful to the many colleagues, partners and members of our Wildcat community who work each day to make the University one of the best employers in the nation,” said Helena Rodrigues, VP and chief human resources officer. “We strive to create an environment that attracts, grows and retains the best talent.”

Forbes and German market research firm Statista selected this year’s employers through an independent survey applied to a sample of approximately 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in the U.S.

In May, UArizona made its third consecutive appearance on Forbes’ fifth annual Best Employers For Diversity list, placing at No. 248 out of 500 businesses with at least 1,000 employees. It ranked No. 18 out of the 40 educational institutions on the list, and No. 10 among public colleges and universities.