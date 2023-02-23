Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Celebrates Record 2022 Performance

At Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR’s annual awards ceremony held at Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch, 2022’s top producers and exceptional team members were celebrated and honored. The event was a testament to the company’s third consecutive record year in recognition of 62 dedicated employees in Tucson commercial real estate brokerage and property management.

Among the highlights of its record performance, company professionals completed 852 commercial transactions, a significant increase from 2021. C&W | PICOR’s 21 brokers leased an impressive 4.8 million square feet of industrial, retail, office, and healthcare space, with 1.6 million square feet of commercial property sold in Tucson and southern Arizona.

In addition, the total transaction value was $638.3 million, marking the team’s stewardship of client interests and ability to navigate the complex and competitive real estate market. Allan Mendelsberg, teamed with Joey Martinez, led sales production with $109.9 million in Tucson multifamily investment sales. In a year when the firm was recognized nationally for small business growth, C&W | PICOR professionals were privileged to assist their clients in achieving their investment and location goals.

Among the standouts recognized for their 2022 contributions, congratulations to the following individuals:

Company Awards

President’s Award for Excellence: Aaron LaPrise

Aaron LaPrise Peter H. Douglas Heart & Soul Award: Linda Montes-Cota, RPA

Brokerage Awards

Winner’s Circle (Top Producers)

Top Producers by Specialty

Industrial : Jesse Blum

: Jesse Blum Retail : Dave Hammack

: Dave Hammack Office/Medical : Richard M. Kleiner, MBA

: Richard M. Kleiner, MBA Multifamily: Allan Mendelsberg

Property Management Awards

Manager of the Year : Andrea Reno

: Andrea Reno Most Valuable Player : Angie Benedict

: Angie Benedict Tenant Relations Award: Luci Martinez

Admin/Resource Team Awards