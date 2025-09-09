Exploring Fusion Energy at the University of Arizona

Produced by Arlene Islas, University Communications

Fusion, the process that powers the sun, is moving from theory to reality. It stands as a strategic research priority at the University of Arizona.

In 2022, scientists achieved net energy gain for the first time. By 2025, the output had quadrupled. Today, U of A researchers are advancing this breakthrough by testing materials against neutron radiation and extreme heat, designing resilient components, and integrating optics, AI and engineering in a global collaboration.

Together, they are helping shape the future of clean, nearly limitless energy.

In this video, Horst Hahn, special advisor to the senior vice president in the Office of Research & Partnerships, describes the process of controlled fusion and the powerful applications of this emerging technology.

Images & Video – Courtesy the University of Arizona