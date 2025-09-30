El Tour de Tucson Poster Named Best U.S. Commemorative Poster

Because of the creativity and magic of artist Joe Pagac, El Tour de Tucson’s poster for the 42nd ride on Nov. 22 was named the best Commemorative Poster in the United States at the annual IFEA/Haas & Wilkerson Pinnacle Awards in Palm Springs.

“We are beyond thrilled to be given this award,” said TJ Juskiewicz, El Tour’s executive director. “Behind the mind of Joe and the poster’s final look…we knew we had something special. It says Tucson in so many cool and colorful ways. It’s become a very nice collectible for cyclists and non-cyclists. We are very proud of it.”

Pagac has been the artist for El Tour consistently for at least six years, creating numerous colorful come-to-life images for the poster and jersey.

“It’s awesome,” said Pagac of the award. “I had no idea it was even up for anything like this so it’s super cool.”

Pagac was tasked to incorporate Tucson’s All Souls Procession images while capturing the heart and soul of the city, given Tucson is in the middle of celebrating its 250th anniversary.

“They wanted me to show the bright, colorful vibrancy of Tucson,” Pagac said, of his instructions. “The man with the guitar has a mariachi theme given El Tour has them at the ride.”

Pagac is also a cyclist, having ridden in the event for numerous years. He’s a well-known artist based in Tucson who does more than 30 murals and art pieces a year. He’s created hundreds of pieces – large and small – throughout his career.

Most – if not all – his artwork awards have come from Tucson-area sources.