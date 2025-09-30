Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson Launches 2025 Annual Campaign

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson has announced the launch of its 2025 Annual Campaign: “Build, Strengthen, and Start!” a bold and historic initiative aimed at securing critical funding for local youth programs.

This marks a significant milestone for the organization, as it represents the first Annual Campaign in Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson’s 67-year history.

The campaign is designed to strengthen all six Clubhouses across Tucson and ensure thousands of young people continue to have access to safe, supportive, and opportunity-rich environments.

Led by Campaign Chair Kameron Norwood

The 2025 campaign is being led by Kameron Norwood, a community leader and advocate for youth opportunity.

“I am honored to serve as the first Annual Campaign Chair,” said Norwood. “This is a pivotal moment, and I want to say it clearly: we are raising an EXTRA one million dollars to help us not only meet but exceed our goals. Yes, an EXTRA $1 million. Together, we will raise that EXTRA million dollars because our kids deserve nothing less.”

Norwood’s leadership brings fresh energy and visibility to this landmark effort, helping to expand the Club’s reach and impact citywide.

Addressing Tucson’s Most Pressing Needs

Funds raised through the 2025 campaign will directly support:

Daily meals and snacks

Academic support, including literacy and math enrichment

Mentorship and emotional wellness

Job skill development and career exploration

Driver’s education and high school graduation support

Licensed daycare and workforce development programs

At Clubhouses like Holmes Tuttle, expanding the BGCT workforce readiness efforts are already underway, helping teens gain real-world skills through initiatives like culinary arts and technology training programs that open doors to thriving careers in fields like hospitality, healthcare, and software development.

Get Involved

To support the 2025 Annual Campaign and help shape a brighter future for Tucson’s youth, visit www.bgctucson.org, email Bruce Ayers at bayers@bgctucson.org, or call 520-308-3280.