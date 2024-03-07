Edward Marley, FAIA, has been elevated to the prestigious AIA College of Fellows, the institute’s highest membership honor. A principal at the Tucson-based firm Swaim Associates LTD AIA, Marley has been with the firm for more than 40 years.

Throughout his career, Marley has advocated for broadening accessible pathways to architectural licensure, leadership, and education with the goal of creating a more inclusive, equitable, and diverse profession. Here in Arizona, he has served as president of both the AIA Southern Arizona chapter and the AIA Arizona statewide component, and had previously served on the Arizona Board of Technical Registration 2012-2018. Nationally, Marley has held leadership roles with National Council of Architectural Registration Boards.

He was elected to the NCARB board of directors as second VP in June 2023, will proceed to be NCARB VP in June 2024, and will be NCARB national president beginning in June 2025.



Marley is the only Arizona-based architect to be elevated to AIA Fellowship in 2024, and one of only 96 people overall to receive the honor this year. Marley and his class of 2024 Fellows will be honored at the AIA Awards Gala, June 7, 2024, at the National Building Museum in Washington D.C. during the AIA National Conference week.