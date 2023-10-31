Decibel Coffee Works Leases Iconic Palm Tree Building at Sol Block on Sunshine Mile

Larsen Baker is pleased to announce that Decibel Coffee Works has pre-leased 1,275 sf at its Sol Block project on Broadway east of Tucson Blvd. Decibel will be occupying the iconic Plam tree building towards the east end of the project. Decibel Coffee Works is what happens when musicians and audio engineers channel their creativity into a coffee company. Nick Hoenig and Dana Fehr have decided to rebrand theirs to better reflect where they come from, as well as where they want their future to be. Decibel will offer a multitude of specialty coffee and related drinks and food in a vibrant café atmosphere. Decibel’s current location at the MSA Annex has been open for five years. They will start brewing at Sol Block Summer of 2024.

Jeff Ell with Ambrell Capital and Isaac Figueroa with Larsen Baker represented the Landlord and handled the transaction.