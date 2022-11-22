Catholic Community Services appoints Elena Dwyre as new Chief Executive Officer

Catholic Community Services (CCS) of Southern Arizona today announced that Elena Dwyre, Chief Executive Officer of Campagna Academy, Schererville, Indiana, has accepted the position of Chief Executive Officer, effective Feb. 1, 2023, replacing Peg Harmon who is retiring following 45 years of service.

In her new role, Dwyre will oversee the impact of CCS’s five agencies and two ministries, which serve nearly 100,000 people annually, more than 400 employees, and thousands of volunteers and donors who provide hope and help those in need of all ages, races and faiths. Dwyre served at Campagna Academy for 11 years.

“We are blessed to welcome Elena to Catholic Community Services,” said The Diocese of Tucson Bishop Edward J. Weisenburger. “For decades, she has been an advocate for the most vulnerable children in need through her advocacy, depth of knowledge and endless compassion.”

Formerly, Dwyre expanded the continuum of Campagna Academy’s residential care and community-based and step-down aftercare programs to support children after completing residential mental health treatment. During her career, she has implemented and overseen mental health operations, therapeutic foster care, and residential and home-based services across multiple states.

“I am honored to be leading Catholic Community Services as the next CEO where every day dedicated and talented professionals provide incredible support to those in greatest need of care across Southern Arizona,” said Dwyre. “It is humbling to follow in Marguerite (Peg) Harmon’s footsteps and build upon the legacy that she and our board created. This is an incredible opportunity, and I could not be more thankful to the board of directors and our staff for their support.”



Dwyre currently serves on several state and national boards, including Crossroads YMCA, Inc., Indiana Association of Resources and Child Advocacy (IARCA) Institute for Excellence and NACBH (National Association of Children’s Behavioral Health).

Dwyre is a native of Peru, South America, living in the U.S. for over 40 years, where she received her bachelor of science in psychology from Purdue University, master’s degree in social work from Indiana University, and a doctorate in social work from the University of St. Thomas.

Her recent professional awards include being selected as one of the Top 20 CEOs to watch in 2021 in Industry Tech Insights Magazine, United Way of Lake County Agency Partner of the Year 2018-2019, and United Way of Lake County 2019 Trailblazer Award.

About the Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona

Catholic Community Services (CCS) of Southern Arizona is a family of employees, volunteers and donors dedicated to embracing the needs of people from many backgrounds and walks of life. Our work touches lives every day in great and small ways. While our services are many, one thread binds our work: We help children, families, and individuals live independently and with dignity by providing help, creating hope, and serving all.

About the Diocese of Tucson

The Diocese of Tucson comprises nine counties with an area of 42,707 square miles. Geographically, the Diocese is the fifth largest diocese in the continental United States. In a total population of 1.45 million, there are an estimated 300,000-plus Roman Catholics who are served by 78 parishes, dozens of missions, 25 Catholic schools, six-member agencies of Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona, the Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Tucson, the Catholic Tuition Support Organization, Diocese of Tucson Catholic Cemeteries, and hundreds of charitable and fraternal organizations.