Bayer Fund Awards $60,000 in Grants to Southern Arizona Organizations

The Bayer Fund awarded $60,000 in grants to area nonprofits tackling some of the biggest challenges facing southern Arizona, said Stefanie Boe, Bayer Marana Greenhouse Communications and Engagement Lead, part of the global health and agriculture company Bayer. The 2022 grants were awarded to groups tackling malnutrition and food insecurity, community service, and enhancing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education in school systems.

“The Bayer Marana team is proud to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers and innovators in our community,” Boe said. “Our priority is to assist those organizations who help build strong and resilient communities. Since the program began 38 local organizations have received more than $350,000 in grants to support their goals.”

The 2022 Bayer Fund grant recipients locally are:

The University of Arizona’s Cooper Center for Environmental Learning Department of Teaching, Learning & Socio-cultural Studies, for Camp Cooper, offering virtual and in-field learning opportunities for students from kindergarten through 8 th grade.

grade. Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sun Corridor

Sahuarita Food Bank

SARSEF: Southern Arizona Research Science and Engineering Foundation

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona to support the Laguna Elementary School Garden in the Flowing Wells School District

Youth On Their Own

Adding to the charitable work of the Bayer Fund, Bayer Marana Greenhouse employees actively volunteer for a variety of local causes and organizations, from assisting with building a greenhouse for the Marana Unified School District to making face shields for Pima County front line staff. In recognition of these efforts Bayer Marana Greenhouse was recently named a 2022 Community Impact Award winner by SHRM of Greater Tucson.

In 2021 Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of life sciences company Bayer, awarded more than $13.1 million to over 3,400 charitable and nonprofit organizations to help address essential needs in food and nutrition, STEM education and Health and Wellness. As part of Bayer’s broader vision, Health for All, Hunger for None, each grant provided by Bayer Fund will go toward a program that will help tackle some of the biggest challenges faced in the country. Those issues include malnutrition and food insecurity, support services for patients and families managing cardiovascular disease and cancer and enhancing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education in school systems.

About Bayer Fund

About Bayer Marana Greenhouse

The Bayer Marana Greenhouse in Southern Arizona is a model of the future of agriculture; a climate-controlled facility that works to reimagine how corn seed is produced and grown to help sustain food supplies across the U.S. and around the world. The state-of-the-art and environmentally friendly greenhouse employs more than 150 people from diverse backgrounds and skill sets, including agronomic research specialists, biologists, engineers, environmental specialists, and data scientists. The Greenhouse is expected to create a $284 million economic impact on the community by 2025. To learn more about our community partnerships and innovations in agriculture visit https://www.bayer.com/en/us/marana.

Pictured above – Bayer Fund recipients' staff attended a tour of the Bayer Marana Greenhouse in November. Pictured are staff from SARSEF: Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation, and YOTO: Youth on Their Own. Groups not pictured include Boys and Girls Clubs of Sun Corridor, the University of Arizona's Cooper Center for Environmental Learning, and the Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Center.