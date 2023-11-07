Casino Del Sol Gets 15 Awards in Casino Player Magazine’s Best of Gaming 2023

Casino Del Sol received 15 awards in Casino Player Magazine’s Best of Gaming 2023.

The Casino Player Magazine Best of Gaming Awards are a coveted accolade in the casino and hospitality industry, recognizing properties that go above and beyond to provide exceptional experiences to their guests. What sets these awards apart is the fact that they are collected from readers who have taken the time to acknowledge and celebrate the casino resorts that have left a lasting impression on them.

The awards include:

Best Hotel Staff

Best Pool

Best Golf Course

Favorite Casino Resort for a Staycation

Best Comps

Best Dealers

Best Poker Tournaments

Best Video Slots

Best Carnival Games

Best Craps

Best Bingo

Best Overall Sportsbook

Best Prop Bets

Best Promotions

Friendliest Sportsbook

“Receiving 15 awards from Casino Player Magazine’s Best of Gaming 2023 is an incredible honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are incredibly proud of our staff and the extraordinary experience they provide to our guests,” said Kim Van Amburg, CEO of Casino Del Sol.

Casino Del Sol continues to thrive and build excitement in the casino and hospitality industry, offering an exceptional resort experience that keeps guests coming back for more.