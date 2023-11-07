Casino Del Sol Gets 15 Awards in Casino Player Magazine’s Best of Gaming 2023
Casino Del Sol received 15 awards in Casino Player Magazine’s Best of Gaming 2023.
The Casino Player Magazine Best of Gaming Awards are a coveted accolade in the casino and hospitality industry, recognizing properties that go above and beyond to provide exceptional experiences to their guests. What sets these awards apart is the fact that they are collected from readers who have taken the time to acknowledge and celebrate the casino resorts that have left a lasting impression on them.
The awards include:
- Best Hotel Staff
- Best Pool
- Best Golf Course
- Favorite Casino Resort for a Staycation
- Best Comps
- Best Dealers
- Best Poker Tournaments
- Best Video Slots
- Best Carnival Games
- Best Craps
- Best Bingo
- Best Overall Sportsbook
- Best Prop Bets
- Best Promotions
- Friendliest Sportsbook
“Receiving 15 awards from Casino Player Magazine’s Best of Gaming 2023 is an incredible honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are incredibly proud of our staff and the extraordinary experience they provide to our guests,” said Kim Van Amburg, CEO of Casino Del Sol.
Casino Del Sol continues to thrive and build excitement in the casino and hospitality industry, offering an exceptional resort experience that keeps guests coming back for more.