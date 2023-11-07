Branel Real Estate Company Celebrates One Year Anniversary

Branel Real Estate Company has announced its official first full year operating the company, serving the commercial real estate needs of clients in the greater Southern Arizona region.



“I am beyond humbled and grateful for all the support we have received from our friends in the community who have believed in us and have partnered with us for so many fun projects over the year, said Batoun Herrington, Branel president and designated broker. “We knew that we were meant to step out and make a difference in this industry, but the launch of our company has been so much more than real estate…we’ve made genuine new friendships and continue to build meaningful relationships where we can serve our community, while doing what we are called to do in helping clients achieve their real estate goals.”

“As an independent brokerage, we have the autonomy to make decisions in the moment and adapt to adjusting conditions as they arise,” Herrington said. “We look forward to the future with optimism even while our industry continues to face headwinds. It’s now more important than ever for clients to have professional, ethical and experienced representation.”



Branel Real Estate offers customized suite of services including owner representation, investment sales, tenant representation and consulting services. The company’s expertise includes asset classes such as industrial, office, medical, retail and mixed-use assets.

Having over 60 years of collective experience immersed in the Southern Arizona commercial real estate community, Branel Real Estate Company stands ready to help clients achieve their goals and objectives.