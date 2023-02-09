BeachFleischman One of 10 “Best Firms for Young Accountants to Work For” in the U.S.

BeachFleischman has announced that Accounting Today recently named the accounting firm one of the 10“Best Firms for Young Accountants to Work For” in the U.S.

Each year, Accounting Today and Best Companies Group recognize the “100 Best Firms to Work For” through a comprehensive survey. Then they select the 10 Best Firms for Young Accountants, based on survey responses from younger staff members.

The survey distinguishes the 2022 Best Accounting Firms to Work For that have successfully created a workplace culture that appeals to younger accountants under 30– 28% of BeachFleischman’s team members are under the age of 30.