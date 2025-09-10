Arizona Athletics Announces $5 Million Gift from R. Ken Coit

BizTUCSONSeptember 10, 2025
Less than a minute

Arizona Athletics is proud to announce a transformative $5 million gift from R. Ken Coit that will directly support our student-athletes, coaches, and staff. This commitment names the R. Ken Coit Director of Athletics position and honors Ken at Gate 3 of Arizona Stadium. 

Ken’s extraordinary generosity underscores the importance of philanthropy in sustaining competitive and academic excellence for our 504 student-athletes. His belief in the leadership of our university and athletics program will help advance our mission and inspire future Wildcats. 

Ken will be formally recognized at the October 4 Arizona Football home game against Oklahoma State. 

