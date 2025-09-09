Rio Nuevo, City of Tucson Honored for El Presidio Neighborhood Project

The Arizona Chapter of the American Planning Association has recognized the Rio Nuevo District and the City of Tucson with its prestigious Community-Led Development Award for their partnership on the El Presidio neighborhood streetscape project.

The project began in 2019 with a visioning process led by Project for Public Spaces, which included focus groups with a wide cross-section of the community, such as the El Presidio Neighborhood Association. After the plan was announced in December of the same year, a 17-member stakeholder group was selected to manage the project. The planning was delayed for more than two years due to COVID. Six years later, the project was finally complete and unveiled at Tucson’s 250th birthday celebration on Aug. 23.

Despite challenges from the pandemic and rising costs, the effort ultimately transformed a public right-of-way into a vibrant, welcoming space with new landscaping and art that celebrates the neighborhood’s unique culture. The project also included the development of Arizona’s tallest mural, the 11-story “Desert Colossus” painted by Joe Pagac on the north side of the Transamerica Building on Church Avenue.

The majority of funding for the more than $900,000 project came from the Rio Nuevo District ($730,000). The rest was filled in with $25,000 from the Tucson Industrial Development Authority and other contributions from generous El Presidio neighbors and partners, to ensure the full project could extend to El Charro Café, two blocks beyond the TIF district boundary.

“This project is proof of what can happen when a community refuses to give up on a vision,” said Jannie Cox, the Rio Nuevo District board member who led the project. “Over six years, through countless meetings, challenges and even a pandemic, we never lost sight of what this space could mean for Tucson.”

Rio Nuevo District Chairman Fletcher McCusker credited Cox’s persistence: “If it weren’t for Jannie’s vision and determination, this project wouldn’t exist. By investing in historic neighborhoods and creating spaces where people can connect, we not only preserve our past but also strengthen our downtown for the future.”

“This is the first time we’ve given out this award. We received many nominations, but this campaign received the highest scores,” said Thomas Lampo, the director of the southern section of the APA, which stretches from Yuma west to Greenlee County, and from Pinal County south to the border.

The El Presidio project, designed by architect Norris Design and constructed by Kappcon General Contracting, adds to Tucson’s ongoing revitalization while honoring its history as Tucson’s oldest neighborhood.

The inaugural Community-Led Development Award was presented to the team at the APA Arizona Chapter conference in Phoenix on Sept. 4.

Visitors are encouraged to use alternate modes of transportation, with a nearby streetcar stop, bike racks and Tugo Bike Share stations conveniently located throughout the neighborhood.