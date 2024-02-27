World View Secures Strategic Series D Funding Led by SNC

World View, a global leader in stratospheric exploration and flight, has announced the successful opening and initial funding of a Series D round. The round was led by SNC, a renowned leader in innovative technology solutions and open architecture integrations within the aerospace and national security sectors.

This strategic investment builds upon the multi-year strategic partnership initiated in 2022 between World View and SNC. This funding round also saw participation from both new and existing investors, reflecting the continued confidence in World View’s pioneering work in high-altitude, stratospheric flight technologies and systems.

World View continues to optimize and refine its stratospheric flight capabilities while enhancing production capacity of its maturing, high-altitude, stratospheric remote sensing platforms.

The Series D raise in funding specifically supports the increasing demand for high-altitude intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities identified by the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Department of Defense, and global defense forces, as well as growing demand for commercial remote sensing solutions. With this combined strategic investment, World View is poised to execute a robust flight manifest over the next 24 months, further developing and improving its flight systems and capabilities.

As part of the Series D funding round, two notable individuals join the World View Board of Directors. Jon Piatt, a seasoned executive in the aerospace and defense industry, represents SNC on the board. Piatt currently serves as the executive vice president for SNC’s ISR, Aviation and Security business area, bringing over three decades of DoD and commercial experience to the position. Dennis Muilenburg, former Boeing chairman and CEO, current New Vista Capital CEO, and a 38-year veteran of the aerospace and defense industry, also joins the World View Board.

“More than ever, high-altitude platform solutions are becoming an increasingly important capability for the space and defense industry,” said Piatt. “SNC is committed to quality and excellence in performance, and we look forward to enhancing this much-needed capability in coordination with World View.”

Ryan M. Hartman, president and CEO of World View, expressed his excitement about the future, stating, “This strategic funding round is a testament to the confidence our investors have in our vision. We are well-positioned to not only meet the increasing demands for high-altitude ISR capabilities but also to pioneer new advancements in stratospheric exploration.”

World View has a demonstrated record of accomplishments in the stratospheric ballooning industry with more than 120 completed stratospheric flight operations, including flights with up to 4,700kg and 10,000kg payloads. World View is a vetted and trusted stratospheric operator with current and past customer relationships that include NASA, NOAA, certain U.S. Department of Defense units and many others.