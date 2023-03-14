WaFd Opens New Bank Location in Tucson

WaFd will open a new banking center, located at 3286 N Campbell Ave. to service the needs of the Tucson community by offering personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. The grand opening will take place Mar. 27.

“Our new Tucson branch will continue to build upon the nearly three decades of excellence that WaFd has made in Arizona,” said WaFd Bank Arizona Regional President Todd Gerber. “Buying a home, going to college, retirement, some of the most important life decision start at the bank and our team is ready to join you in the journey.”



The Tucson Campbell branch is centrally located in the community. The experienced team will help individuals and businesses with their banking needs such as home equity lines of credit, residential mortgages, lot loans and constructions financing, and a full range of commercial lending, treasury management, merchant and payroll services.



“Our team is excited to welcome and guide our neighbors along their financial journey. Our banking center was built around a vision to best serve Tucson and belief that financial fitness creates strong communities,” said Travis Duran, Tucson Campbell branch manager.



Founded in 1917, WaFd Bank first made its mark in Arizona in 1994 in Tucson. The company has grown immensely with a total of 28 branches across the state, and it was also named the best in-state bank in Arizona by Forbes. The bank has additional locations in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas.

Pictured above – WaFd employees celebrate a previous location grand opening. The new Tucson branch to open Mar. 27.