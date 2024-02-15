Vantage West Credit Union Recognized by Newsweek as One of America’s Best Regional Credit Unions in 2024

Vantage West Credit Union has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions for 2024.

This recognition is based on an extensive evaluation of 9,440 financial institutions across the United States that considered factors like customer service and digital offerings.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Newsweek,” said Sandra Sagehorn-Elliott, CEO at Vantage West. “We are humbled to be recognized by Newsweek. This award is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to our members and the communities we serve. We owe this recognition to the incredible teamwork and member-centric approach that define our team.”

Vantage West’s approach to modern banking aims to meet members where they are with their financial needs and build relationships that ensure more of both their short- and long-term financial needs are met. Vantage West does this by offering financial wellness coaches in every branch to help members achieve their dreams as well as offering competitively priced deposit accounts and loans.