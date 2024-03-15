Vantage West Credit Union Launches Freelancer-Focused HUSTL

Vantage West Credit Union has launched HUSTL, a new digital financial brand built for freelancers.

“HUSTL is a new, fully digital, mobile, and member-focused credit union that helps freelancers organize income, track expenses, and build a safety net for the slow months,” said Rob Hoyle, Chief Information Officer at Vantage West Credit Union. “Freelance workers are the backbone of multiple industries, and we’re excited to help them build financial stability so they can focus on the work they’re most passionate about.”

As of 2022, there are an estimated 6.7 million independent professionals in the U.S., representing a 2.2% increase from the previous year. Their collective revenue reached $286 billion, reflecting a 9.2% growth compared to 2021.

However, it has become increasingly difficult for freelancers—many who also have traditional jobs—to find a financial partner that meets their unique personal and business needs. High fees, irregular income streams, and a lack of financial statements like W2s are just a few of the barriers today’s freelancers face.

“The pandemic shattered the traditional 9-5 workday and opened up a whole new world of freelance and gig-based opportunities,” Hoyle said. “Today’s launch is just the beginning for HUSTL and the resources we will deliver to freelancers across Arizona and nationwide—helping them streamline money management and increase peace of mind.”

With the launch of HUSTL, Vantage West will continue to serve its more than 175,000 traditional consumer and business members. The addition of HUSTL provides financial service offerings that cater to the unique needs of freelancers.

In addition to interest-earning checking accounts, high-yield savings, and CDs—all with no monthly fees—HUSTL members can access tools and technology designed to help freelancers automatically save for taxes, create personalized savings goals for future projects, supply needs, or equipment upgrades, and track gig income, expenses, and cash flow — all from a single screen. To learn more, connect with HUSTL online at HUSTL.financial and on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.