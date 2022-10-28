United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona’s Days of Caring Completes 100+ Projects

The United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona’s 23rd annual Days of Caring took place Oct. 21-22. Over that weekend, 121 projects were completed.

One stand-out project was at Laguna Elementary School, where approximately 175 individuals volunteered over four shifts and completed all the projects at the school. Those volunteers planted 15 trees, cleaned over 20 yards of weeds and trash, and spread 130 tons of rock in and around the playground.

“The project will directly impact 400 students at Laguna Elementary School,” said Principal Alan Schmidt. It will provide a safe bike track to allow students to ride bikes during lunch without tire punctures. The trees will provide shaded areas on the playground for students to get out of the heat and sun during the hot months. Additionally, the decorative rock provides a beautiful environment for students and helps them take pride in our school.”

Pima County School Superintendent Dustin J. Williams added that the weekend of work offered a “proud moment.” “When our community partners invest in education everyone wins!” he said.

“It’s inspiring to see our community come together for our Annual Days of Caring event,” said Tony Penn, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. “This collaboration between University of Arizona and Laguna Elementary through our volunteer center is the essence of our mission. Bringing partners large and small together for the good of our children and families is what makes our community stronger.”