United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona Extends Alliance with Tucson Young Professionals

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona has announced that it is extending its partnership with Tucson Young Professionals, a move which principals say will enable the organizations to continue pursuing shared goals of building a stronger, more equitable community.

Celebrating a successful partnership which was first executed last year, the groups will continue to benefit from mutual networking, events, communications platforms, philanthropic efforts, and more.

Members of TYP and United Way’s young professionals’ group, Young Leaders United, have cross membership opportunities within each group. Partnership activities include a seat on United Way’s Public Policy Committee, impact events, and professional development learning sessions covering each entity’s mission from leadership to service and community convening. Members in both groups encompass the 21 to 45 years age group.

“We are so pleased to be able to continue this partnership with Tucson’s young leaders,” said Tony Penn, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. “These inspiring young leaders hold the key to a thriving community for generations to come. To know that these young professionals understand the value of giving back and serving the community should encourage us all,” Penn concluded.

“By being the unified voice of our region’s young talent, TYP brings new ideas and perspectives to help Tucson be the best it can be in a way that benefits all. To do that, we live by this mantra: ‘We lead today, not tomorrow,” said Zach Yentzer, TYP’s former executive director. “TYP Philanthropy is committed to creating a culture of philanthropy within Tucson Young Professionals, and we are excited to launch what we call TYP 100 – a vision of 100 TYP members philanthropically contributing each year.

“Our Philanthropy Committee connects our members to the region’s great nonprofits, and quarterly we vote as a group on which organization our philanthropy goes to. We are excited about this vision and are grateful to the United Way for their support,” he said.

Pictured above from left – Tony Penn, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona; Zach Yentzer, Tucson Metro Chamber VP of Business Advocacy and Tucson Young Professionals’ former executive director.