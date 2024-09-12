U.S. Army Awards the Javelin Joint Venture $1.3B Contract to Raytheon

The U.S. Army awarded the Javelin Joint Venture (JJV) a follow-on fiscal year 2024 production contract for Javelin© missiles and associated equipment and services with total value of $1.3 billion. As the largest single-year Javelin production contract to date, this is the first follow-on award that is a part of an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) production contract that was initially awarded in May 2023.

This contract provides procurement of Javelin weapon systems and production support for the U.S. Army. Last year, the JJV began production ramp-up activities to increase Javelin All Up Round (AUR) production to 3,960 per year by late 2026.

“Now more than ever, Javelin is recognized as the most effective, combat-proven anti-armor weapon system in the world,” Andy Amaro, JJV president and Javelin program director at Raytheon, an RTX business. “Through this contract, we will continue to produce and deliver this needed capability to support global ground forces in their efforts to protect and defend their interests and sovereignty.”

With more than 25 international customers worldwide, the contract supports Javelin’s increased global demand, including new international customer Kosovo. The contract also includes more than 4,000 Javelins to replenish rounds sent to Ukraine.

“With the increased demand for Javelin worldwide, our ability to ramp production to support our Army customer and global users is more important now than ever,” said Dave Pantano, JJV vice president and Lockheed Martin Javelin program director. “This production contract demonstrates how Javelin’s mission-focused capabilities are helping to keep customers Ahead of Ready and defend against threats worldwide.”

Javelin is developed and produced by the JJV between Raytheon in Tucson, Arizona and Lockheed Martin in Orlando, Florida. To date, the JJV has produced more than 50,000 Javelin missiles and more than 12,000 reusable Command Launch Units.

Pictured above – The Javelin® anti-tank guided missile provides the U.S. Army, Marine Corps and international forces a medium-range, “fire-and-forget” capability against a range of targets, including main battle tanks.

