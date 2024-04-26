TUS Reports Busiest Month Since March 2008

Tucson International Airport, TUS, welcomed 398,009 passengers in March, a 6.1% increase over March 2023. It was the busiest month at TUS in 16 years. Over the past six months, TUS enplanements have grown 12.5% on a year-over-year basis, the 4th highest growth rate among the top 75 airports in the U.S.

The first three months of 2024 continue the trend from 2023, which saw TUS passengers increase 9.8% over 2022.

Five of the six airlines at TUS saw year-over-year gains in March, led by Southwest, Alaska and American Airlines.

“We are pleased to see our community and visitors respond so positively to our expanded capacity during our peak season,” said Danette Bewley, president and CEO of the Tucson Airport Authority. “We look forward to even more local residents in our growing community making TUS their airport of choice this summer.”

Passenger growth is forecast to continue. This upcoming summer, we expect an additional 45,000 travelers to use TUS compared to last year. Safety, security, and customer service remain TAA’s priorities for our travelers.