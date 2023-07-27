Tucson Metro Chamber Taps Zach Yentzer to Lead Business Advocacy

The Tucson Metro Chamber has announced Zach Yentzer as the new VP of Business Advocacy. He will manage local business advocacy, workforce development initiatives and strategic communications.

Yentzer served as the executive director of Tucson Young Professionals for the past four years. Under his leadership, both membership and financial resources increased by 1,000%. He fostered over 30 corporate partnerships, elevated the TYP brand, expanded staffing and services, and set the foundation for advocacy, philanthropy and greater impact moving forward.

“I am grateful to leave TYP in its position of strength and I look forward to bringing that experience to the Tucson Metro Chamber,” Yentzer said. “Tucson is facing new, ‘big city’ challenges; more than ever we need strong leadership to be bold advocates and big problem-solvers. The Chamber understands these opportunities; I’m excited to join the team during this time of growth in our region.”

“As the voice of business, we look for experienced and committed individuals to lead our efforts to create a more economically viable region,” said Michael Guymon, president and CEO of the Tucson Metro Chamber. “Zach knows how to grow value, is well-versed in policies important to business and is a proven leader with a track record supporting his many accomplishments. He brings exceptional strength to an already strong team.”

The Chamber’s business advocacy work currently includes Coalition Against Retail Theft, Tucson Restaurant Advisory Council, Public Policy Council and Candidate Evaluation. The Chamber’s workforce development initiatives currently include the Healthcare Roundtable, Construction Sector Partnership, DEIA Task Force and the Greater Tucson Workforce Collaborative.