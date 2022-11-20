Tucson Metro Chamber Receives 5-Star Accreditation from U.S. Chamber of Commerce

The Tucson Metro Chamber received the prestigious, top-tier accreditation of five stars for its sound policies, effective organizational procedures, and positive impact on the community from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

“Chambers of commerce that achieve an accreditation designation are truly leaders in their industry,” said Raymond P. Towle, U.S. Chamber Vice President, Federation Relations, and IOM. “This rigorous review includes all aspects of a chamber’s policies, operations, and programming. When chambers of commerce earn the distinction of becoming accredited, it is a mark of excellence for the organization, its staff, and its leadership. Accredited chambers are recognized for their ability to serve as a resource to their region’s businesses while maintaining transparent governance practices, sound financial controls, safe work environments, effective communications, and value in programming. They are commended for their continued advocacy of free enterprise, and for their commitment to serving members and their local businesses. Congratulations on this tremendous accomplishment.”

The purpose of the U.S. Chamber’s Accreditation Program is to facilitate continuing excellence in the chamber industry and to foster a pro-business environment across America. In order to receive accreditation, a chamber must meet minimum standards in their operations and programs, including areas of governance, government affairs, communications, and technology. This extensive self-review can take six to nine months to complete.

“To be in the top 3% of the more than 7000 chambers of commerce in the country and one of three accredited chambers in Arizona is an extremely high honor we do not take lightly or for granted,” stated Michael Guymon, president & CEO of the Tucson Metro Chamber. “We are proud of the world-class service we deliver to our members and our bold advocacy as the voice of business in our region supporting policies that lead to greater economic vitality.”

Local chambers are rated Accredited, 3-Stars, 4-Stars, or 5-Stars. State chambers are recognized as either Accredited State Chamber or Accredited State Chamber with Distinction. The final determination is made by the Accrediting Board, a committee of U.S. Chamber board members.

About the Tucson Metro Chamber

The Tucson Metro Chamber’s mission is to champion an environment where your business thrives, and our community prospers. The Chamber is a member-based business advocacy and community development organization that represents more than 1,500 businesses, employing more than 160,000 employees in the greater Tucson area.