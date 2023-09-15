Tucson Metro Chamber Announces Copper Cactus Awards Finalists
The Tucson Metro Chamber will celebrate the accomplishments of Southern Arizona’s businesses and organizations at the 2023 Copper Cactus Awards on Friday, Sept. 22, at Casino Del Sol Resort. The event will have a Casino Royale theme, and will feature cocktails, dinner, and awards for businesses and organizations in a variety of categories.
The finalists for the 2023 Copper Cactus Awards are:
BEST PLACE TO WORK (3 – 50 Employees)
Community Investment Corporation
OOROO Auto
SonderCare Behavioral Health
Pima JTED
Tech Launch Arizona
BEST PLACE TO WORK (51-300 Employees)
Irish Beef LLC DBA Arby’s
Lloyd Construction Company
KB Home
Pima Federal Credit Union
PVB Fabrications
COPPERPOINT SMALL BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR
Anchor Wave Digital Marketing Agency – Lilly Darling
Pain Institute of Southern Arizona PC – Dr. Eric Cornidez
Premier Auto Management – Scott Lehman
Sonoran Stitch Factory – Erica Yngve
SPONSOR AVAILABLE – BUSINESS GROWTH
Critical Path Institute
AZC Drug Testing/Oschmann Employee Screening Services
Tomlinson Financial Group
THE SHIRLEY WILKA PERSEVERANCE AWARD
Classy Closets of Tucson – Anna Marie Bowers
Nextrio, LLC – Cathryn Murrow
Tucson Federal Credit Union – Matthew Gaspari
NEXTRIO INNOVATION (3-50 Employees)
Delta Development Team Inc.
Startup Tucson
Tucson Pops Orchestra
TECH PARKS ARIZONA STARTUP OF THE YEAR
Paramium Technologies
Regal Fierce Media
TG Companies LLC
TUCSON ELECTRIC POWER SOCIAL IMPACT
Ben’s Bells
Casa de los Niños
Science of Sport
UP TO $2 MILLION REVENUE
Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce – “The Gaymber”
OVER $2 MILLION REVENUE
Earn to Learn
Habitat for Humanity
Higher Ground
Interfaith Community Services
Tickets are $125 per person for members and $150 for non-members, and can be purchased online at TucsonChamber.org/CopperCactus.
“The Copper Cactus Awards are a great way to celebrate the hard work and dedication of our local businesses and organizations,” said Michael Guymon, president and CEO of Tucson Metro Chamber. “These awards recognize the businesses and organizations that are making a different in our community, and we are proud to honor them.”
The Copper Cactus Awards are a must-attend event for anyone who is interested in supporting the economic growth and vitality of Southern Arizona. To learn more about the awards or to purchase tickets, please visit TucsonChamber.org/CopperCactus.