Tucson Metro Chamber Announces Copper Cactus Awards Finalists

The Tucson Metro Chamber will celebrate the accomplishments of Southern Arizona’s businesses and organizations at the 2023 Copper Cactus Awards on Friday, Sept. 22, at Casino Del Sol Resort. The event will have a Casino Royale theme, and will feature cocktails, dinner, and awards for businesses and organizations in a variety of categories.

The finalists for the 2023 Copper Cactus Awards are:

BEST PLACE TO WORK (3 – 50 Employees)

Community Investment Corporation

OOROO Auto

SonderCare Behavioral Health

Pima JTED

Tech Launch Arizona

BEST PLACE TO WORK (51-300 Employees)

Irish Beef LLC DBA Arby’s

Lloyd Construction Company

KB Home

Pima Federal Credit Union

PVB Fabrications

COPPERPOINT SMALL BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR

Anchor Wave Digital Marketing Agency – Lilly Darling

Pain Institute of Southern Arizona PC – Dr. Eric Cornidez

Premier Auto Management – Scott Lehman

Sonoran Stitch Factory – Erica Yngve

SPONSOR AVAILABLE – BUSINESS GROWTH

Critical Path Institute

AZC Drug Testing/Oschmann Employee Screening Services

Tomlinson Financial Group

THE SHIRLEY WILKA PERSEVERANCE AWARD

Classy Closets of Tucson – Anna Marie Bowers

Nextrio, LLC – Cathryn Murrow

Tucson Federal Credit Union – Matthew Gaspari

NEXTRIO INNOVATION (3-50 Employees)

Delta Development Team Inc.

Startup Tucson

Tucson Pops Orchestra

TECH PARKS ARIZONA STARTUP OF THE YEAR

Paramium Technologies

Regal Fierce Media

TG Companies LLC

TUCSON ELECTRIC POWER SOCIAL IMPACT

Ben’s Bells

Casa de los Niños

Science of Sport

UP TO $2 MILLION REVENUE

Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce – “The Gaymber”

OVER $2 MILLION REVENUE

Earn to Learn

Habitat for Humanity

Higher Ground

Interfaith Community Services

Tickets are $125 per person for members and $150 for non-members, and can be purchased online at TucsonChamber.org/CopperCactus.

“The Copper Cactus Awards are a great way to celebrate the hard work and dedication of our local businesses and organizations,” said Michael Guymon, president and CEO of Tucson Metro Chamber. “These awards recognize the businesses and organizations that are making a different in our community, and we are proud to honor them.”

The Copper Cactus Awards are a must-attend event for anyone who is interested in supporting the economic growth and vitality of Southern Arizona. To learn more about the awards or to purchase tickets, please visit TucsonChamber.org/CopperCactus.