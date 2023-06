Tucson is No. 5 Best Hiking City in the U.S.

To mark National Trails Day on June 3, LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Best Hiking Cities in the U.S.

The site compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on five categories, factoring in hiking trail access and quality, climate, and safety, among 15 key indicators of hiker-friendliness.

