Tucson Federal Credit Union Marks First Namesake Day with $50,000 to Charities

Tucson Federal Credit Union celebrated the first annual TFCU Day Apr. 14. In 2022, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, proclaimed the second Friday in April as TFCU day, championing TFCU’s dedication to serving the Tucson community.

Trish Kordas, TFCU’s Chief Culture Officer describes the day as one “when we give with intention across Pima County in a way that shares the heart of who TFCU is, and the gratitude we have for the people we serve.”

TFCU presented Girl Scouts, Youth on Their Own and Job Path with checks on Friday morning, totaling $50,000. TFCU employees continued in service into the afternoon, performing acts of kindness throughout Tucson – donating money, time and resources to varying businesses and organizations.

“Today we celebrate 86 years serving this community, and we celebrate our non-profit partners. Most of all, we celebrate you, and thank you for supporting TFCU,” said TFCU President and CEO Matthew Gaspari. “Because with you, we help our community thrive.”

Since 1937, when Tucson Federal Credit Union was first founded as Tucson Teachers Federal Credit Union, the not-for-profit financial institution has committed to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion by partnering with other local organizations to impact solutions for social causes and needs.

“TFCU is important because it exemplifies flexibility by offering members the services they need in ways that promote financial security,” said TFCU board member Jim Marr. “This is how we support students, families, and seniors with unique financial products that only a local ‘Tucson Matter’s Credit Union can offer.”

Today, the member-focused organization continues its legacy of serving and giving back to the Tucson community through its TFCU Gives philanthropic program, which awards donations to local organizations, in support of local causes.