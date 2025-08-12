Tucson Association of Realtors Names Romeo Arrieta as New CEO

Romeo Arrieta is the CEO of the Tucson Association of REALTORS®, the largest trade association in Southern Arizona, representing over 5700 real estate professionals; Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona, a wholly owned for-profit subsidiary of TAR, and the Tucson REALTORS® Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that’s also a wholly owned subsidiary of TAR.

Prior to his service, he was the CEO of the Marin Association of REALTORS®. With over 19 years of experience in the REALTOR® Association, he is passionate about the role that REALTORS® play in making the American Dream of homeownership a reality.

Arrieta also represented the REALTOR® family as the as the director of government affairs and community relations at the MetroTex Association of REALTORS® in Dallas. Under his guidance and with the help of dedicated volunteers and staff, the government affairs department achieved record highs for political fundraising, influenced local public policy, elected several REALTORS® to public office.

He began his REALTOR® Association career as a political field representative for the Texas Association of REALTORS®, covering the state’s southern portion. In that position, he mobilized members and local association staff to devise and implement systematic plans to channel REALTOR® participation to make long-term impacts.

Arrieta has served on several committees at the National Association of REALTORS®, including the diversity committee, state and local issues committee, public policy coordinating committee, and land use, property rights, and environment committee.

At the state level, he served on the fundraising and member mobilization committee at the California Association of REALTORS® and as a Political Action Committee Trustee with Texas REALTORS®

In addition to his REALTOR® Association duties, Arrieta likes to be civically involved. He has served on the City of San Rafael Fire Policy committee and on the board of directors for FireSafe Marin.

Romeo received a Bachelor of Arts in Latin American Studies from the University of Texas at Austin. His blend of economics, politics, and history has proved valuable in his career as an advocacy professional.

Romeo speaks Spanish and Portuguese. In his spare time, you can find him following Texas Longhorns Football or Mexican league soccer, tinkering on his guitar, exploring hiking trails with his wife, Jenny, or spoiling their beloved pet Cockatiels and Parrots.