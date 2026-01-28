Tucson Airport Authority Names UA Tech Parks CEO Carol Stewart to Board

Carol Stewart, University of Arizona VP and CEO of UA Tech Parks and president of the UA Center for Innovation has been elected to the Tucson Airport Authority board of directors during the organization’s annual meeting on Jan. 26.

This volunteer appointment reflects Stewart’s distinguished leadership and her contributions to advancing community and economic initiatives.

The TAA operates as a unique, independent nonprofit founded in 1948 by community business leaders and authorized through an Arizona state charter. TAA is responsible for operating Tucson International Airport and Ryan Airfield while leading strategic initiatives that drive regional economic prosperity. TAA’s economic impact reaches well beyond airport operations. In its most recent analysis, the authority reported:

18,804 direct jobs generated through airport operations and capital improvement projects

$1.8 billion in direct wages and $7.5 billion in direct economic output

Visitor spending that created an additional 9,674 direct jobs, $349.8 million in wages, and $936.9 million in direct economic activity

Indirect and induced economic impacts accounting for 13,535 jobs, $802.2 million in wages, and $2.5 billion in economic output

Together, the operations of the TAA, onsite businesses, military activity and visitor spending generate an impressive 42,012 jobs, $2.9 billion in wages, and $10.9 billion in total economic output for Southern Arizona.

“On behalf of the Tucson Airport Authority and our board of directors, we are delighted to welcome Carol Stewart as our newest board member. Carol brings a valuable and unique perspective that will complement our strong and dedicated board of directors. We take great pride in championing innovation and growth to best serve the Southern Arizona community, and we look forward to the expertise she will contribute,” said Danette Bewley, TAA president and CEO.

Stewart’s appointment brings to the board her extensive leadership in innovation ecosystems, regional economic development and community-focused partnerships. As the leader of Tech Parks Arizona, which is home to more than 100 companies and over 6,000 knowledge workers, Stewart has played a pivotal role in connecting industry, government, and higher education to advance technology commercialization and drive sustainable economic growth.

“I am honored to join the Tucson Airport Authority Board and contribute to an organization that plays such a vital role in our region’s economic strength,” said Stewart. “Airports are powerful engines of opportunity. I look forward to supporting TAA’s continued work in shaping the future of transportation, business attraction and long-term competitiveness for Southern Arizona.”

With Stewart joining the TAA Board, Southern Arizona gains a dedicated advocate whose leadership strengthens the region’s momentum in innovation and economic development. Her election underscores the value of experienced, visionary leadership in advancing one of Arizona’s most impactful economic engines. By bringing expertise in corporate engagement and regional development, she will help drive TAA’s strategic priorities and further expand its role in shaping Southern Arizona’s economic landscape.