Tucson International Airport Monument Sign Groundbreaking

The Tucson Airport Authority broke ground on a new ‘Entryway Monument Sign’ on Nov. 1.

This exciting project at the Tucson International Airport celebrates the continued efforts to modernize and continually enrich the local airport.

The current entrance of TUS will be refreshed with an illuminated sign that mirrors the character of the region and features metal mountains and desert rock.

As the airport continues to modernize, this is an exciting first step to update and welcome travelers to TUS for years to come.