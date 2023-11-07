Tucson International Airport Monument Sign Groundbreaking

BizTUCSONNovember 7, 2023
Less than a minute

The Tucson Airport Authority broke ground on a new ‘Entryway Monument Sign’ on Nov. 1.

This exciting project at the Tucson International Airport celebrates the continued efforts to modernize and continually enrich the local airport.  

The current entrance of TUS will be refreshed with an illuminated sign that mirrors the character of the region and features metal mountains and desert rock. 

As the airport continues to modernize, this is an exciting first step to update and welcome travelers to TUS for years to come.

BizTUCSONNovember 7, 2023
Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

UArizona Announces $118.65 Million in Gifts Toward $3 Billion Campaign

November 7, 2023

Habitat for Humanity Tucson Receives $4 Million Investment by Northern Trust

November 7, 2023

Casino Del Sol Gets 15 Awards in Casino Player Magazine’s Best of Gaming 2023

November 7, 2023

Branel Real Estate Company Celebrates One Year Anniversary

November 7, 2023
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved  |  Rosenberg Media Inc.
Back to top button