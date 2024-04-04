TMC Health Opens New Hospital – TMC Rincon

Tucson Medical Center Health opened its newest hospital, Tucson Medical Center Rincon, on April 4.

Located at the intersection of Drexel and Houghton roads in southeast Tucson, TMC Rincon addresses the need for convenient and accessible medical care for a region experiencing remarkable growth in recent years.

The final phase of construction, which began in July 2022, added a new 132,284 square-foot, 60-bed hospital to the existing TMC Rincon Health Campus, including an emergency department medical/surgical, operating rooms and other clinical services.

“This new hospital allows Tucson Medical Center to continue our mission of providing exceptional healthcare with compassion,” TMC CEO Mimi Coomler explained. “As we integrate an ambulatory surgery center, medical offices, TMC One primary care providers, an urgent care facility, and on-site specialty services with the new hospital, this allows a fast-growing community to have the very best medical attention available close to home.”

Heather Beck continues to serve as the administrator of TMC Rincon. With a distinguished 20-year career, including executive roles with HCA Healthcare, Steward Healthcare and Catholic Health Initiatives, Beck brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the new facility.

“The opening of this facility is the result of the hard work and dedication of so many,” said Beck. “I am proud to lead a team of gifted, compassionate healthcare professionals in opening this hospital and serving this incredible community. Tucson Medical Center has stood on the promise of providing exceptional health care with compassion and we are proud to continue and expand that legacy.”