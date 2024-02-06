TMC Announces Leadership Changes

Judy Rich will retire in April and Jennifer K. Mendrzycki will join TMC Health as president and CEO in May, said Louise Francesconi, chair of the TMC Health Board of Trustees.

After a career committed to high-quality accessible healthcare, Rich announced her retirement plans last summer. She has served as president and CEO since 2007, when she took the helm of the organization and set the trajectory for continued growth and clinical excellence. Under her direction, TMC and TMC Health have established a legacy of leadership in the Arizona hospital and healthcare industry, with an unwavering focus on patient-centered care, growing into a four-hospital community healthcare system that includes one of the region’s largest physician groups.

“Judy has been a distinguished leader not only for the healthcare system but for the Tucson community,” said Francesconi. “We will miss her intellect, compassion, strong advocacy for the team and patients, and friendship.”

“We are excited to announce that after a national search, Jennifer K. Mendrzycki, JD, MHA, FACHE, will become the president and CEO of TMC Health,” said Francesconi.

“Jennifer is a visionary, growth-oriented healthcare leader who brings a deep understanding of the evolving healthcare landscape. She is the right person to lead TMC Health forward and to continue the success we have enjoyed under Judy’s leadership,” Francesconi said. “Jennifer’s dedication to the well-being of patients, to supporting the staff and physicians, and to the communities served, aligns seamlessly with the mission and values of TMC Health.”

She is an accomplished healthcare professional with a distinguished 24-year career in the healthcare sector. Mendrzycki comes to TMC Health from New Jersey-based St. Joseph’s Health where she most recently has served as the system’s senior VP and COO since 2021.

Mendrzycki has a bachelor’s degree from Catholic University of America, a master’s in healthcare administration from Seton Hall University, a juris doctorate from the Elizabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University and is an American College of Healthcare Executives fellow.

“I am looking forward to joining TMC Health and becoming part of the Southern Arizona community,” said Mendrzycki. “TMC Health is clearly an integral part of the communities it serves, and I am looking forward to working with all of you to build upon the history of excellence that started 80 years ago at Tucson Medical Center.”

TMC Health, with more than 4,000 employees, is the region’s nonprofit community health system and parent company to some of the Southern Arizona’s most trusted and respected health care facilities, including Tucson Medical Center, a locally governed nonprofit hospital serving the region for 80 years. TMC Health is also the parent to TMCOne, the fastest growing network of clinics providing family and specialty care with nearly two dozen clinics, more than 100 doctors & specialists, and two urgent care facilities. In addition, TMC Health also serves a large portion of Southern Arizona with Benson Hospital, Northern Cochise Community Hospital and Tucson Medical Center Rincon, which will open in March 2024.