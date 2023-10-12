Three New Businesses Coming to La Encantada

A variety of new-to-Tucson businesses are scheduled to open this winter at La Encantada shopping center in the Catalina Foothills.

Known for featuring luxury brands and exclusive shops not found anywhere else in Southern Arizona, La Encantada has announced that three new retailers will open their doors starting in November: Rowan, Dry Bar and True Food Kitchen.



Rowan, a woman-founded piercing studio and retailer, is scheduled to open at La Encantada in early December. The 696-square-foot studio will be located on the upper level of the shopping center between Kendra Scott and MAC, and will offer piercing by licensed nurses, along with hypoallergenic earrings.



Dry Bar, the blowout salon and premium hair care retailer, will open on level two, across from Anthropologie, this winter.



“We’re excited about the steady retail leasing growth here at La Encantada and the opportunity to bring some popular upscale stores to Tucson for the first time,” said Toby Horvath, president of Town West Realty,



“We’re also adding to our dining options at La Encantada this winter, with True Food Kitchen, which will offer health-driven dining including gluten-friendly, vegetarian, and vegan dishes,” he added.



True Food Kitchen, the award-winning restaurant brand that has pioneered health-driven dining, was founded in Phoenix in 2008 with one main goal – to create a restaurant that serves delicious food and drinks without compromising on taste for health, or health for taste. The menu is based on the anti-inflammatory food pyramid, the brainchild of Dr. Andrew Weil, renowned doctor of integrative medicine, and founder and director of the University of Arizona’s Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine. One of the most anticipated openings in Tucson in 2023, the restaurant’s La Encantada location will feature seasonally inspired dishes, a brand-new brunch program, natural beverages, clever cocktails, and happy hour drink specials. They will be located near the shopping center’s Restaurant Circle.



These winter openings continue the flurry of new retail activity that has been taking place at La Encantada throughout the year, starting with the spring and summer openings of jeans retailer Levi’s, menswear store Psycho Bunny, and Western boot retailer Tecovas. The three stores, exclusive to La Encantada in Tucson, opened within six months on level two of the open-air foothills shopping center.

Along with these new additions, popular sportswear store Lululemon is currently in the process of expanding their location at La Encantada. Temporarily located on the center’s upper level near Anthropologie, Lululemon will move to its 5,833 sq. ft. space by late fall.