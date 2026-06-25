Tech Parks Arizona Names Stacey Lemos New CFO

Tech Parks Arizona, a key driver of innovation and university-based economic development in Southern Arizona, welcomes Stacey Lemos as CFO.

Tech Parks Arizona, part of the University of Arizona, operates a network of innovation hubs which includes the UA Tech Park, UA Tech Park at The Bridges, and the UA Center for Innovation that bring together industry, academia, and entrepreneurs and generate a combined annual economic impact of $2.6 billion annually. The organization supports over a hundred companies across sectors such as aerospace and defense, renewable energy, biotechnology, and optics, contributing significantly to the region’s economy and job creation.

Lemos brings more than 30 years of financial leadership experience in Southern Arizona’s public sector. She most recently served as assistant VP/Comptroller at UA, where she led accounting services, tax compliance, payroll operations, and financial reporting. In that role, she was responsible for the university’s annual comprehensive financial report and worked closely with the Arizona Auditor General’s Office on the institution’s financial audit.

Prior to joining UA, Lemos spent over 14 years with the Town of Oro Valley, where she ultimately served as CFO and administrative services director. In that capacity, she oversaw procurement, human resources, information technology, and finance operations, helping to strengthen organizational efficiency and fiscal management during a period of growth. Her career also includes key financial leadership roles with the City of Willcox, the City of Tucson, and the Town of Sahuarita.

Throughout these positions, she built foundational financial systems, established new finance departments, and successfully managed audits, budgets, and accounting operations. Lemos holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from UA and is a CPA.

Her extensive experience in public finance and deep ties to the region position her to support Tech Parks Arizona’s continued growth and its role as a catalyst for innovation and economic prosperity.

Photo courtesy Tech Parks Arizona