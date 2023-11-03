Southern Arizona Construction Career Days, Nov. 15th and 16th

Southern Arizona Construction Career Days will offer 4,600 middle and high school students from more than 90 sites in the region an opportunity to experience hands-on activities and to interact with skilled trades professionals to learn about a vast array of lucrative, high-demand careers.

• 2023 Construction Career Days

• Nov. 15 and 16

• 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way (South of the Stadium)

Approximately 100 construction companies, contractors, utility companies, and municipal works departments will give students a chance to handle power tools, drive a skid steer, study electrical circuits, work a backhoe, pour concrete and much more.

The event, which will display millions of dollars’ worth of equipment, and boasts more than 250 volunteers, has hosted more than 12,600 attendees since its first year in 2014.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics report for June 2023 found that the construction industry had roughly 374,000 job openings, and that number is expected to increase, which fuels the industry’s need to recruit a pipeline of skilled workers.

Contact:

• Ramon Gaanderse, COO, Tucson Asphalt Contractors, Inc.

• Ramon@tucsonasphalt.com

• (520) 419-7466

• www.saccd.org