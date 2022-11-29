Simpleview, Satisfi Labs Announce AI Partnership

Simpleview, the leading provider of CRM, CMS, and marketing solutions for destinations worldwide, has announced its new partnership with Satisfi Labs, a trusted conversational Artificial Intelligence and live chat platform for tourism, entertainment and sports industries.

The integration between Satisfi Labs and Simpleview’s customer relationship management and content management system allows destination management organizations to seamlessly answer website visitors’ questions about listings, events, health and safety measures, transportation and parking and more. The DMO-specific AI chat solution provides accurate, real-time information through a web or mobile chat experience.

The Simpleview and Satisfi Labs partnership will expand how DMOs can communicate with their website visitors, which will help them influence traffic and satisfy customer needs during or after business hours.

“We are thrilled that this partnership will connect our clients with Satisfi Labs’ AI and live chat services,” said Greg Evans, CRO of Tucson-based Simpleview. “Satisfi Labs has excelled at helping destinations communicate with visitors and build stronger relationships with partners, which aligns with Simpleview’s goal to provide DMOs with the best technology and tools in the industry.”

“Visitors want to get answers digitally 24/7, which is why destinations are investing in conversational channels to meet visitor demand,” said Don White, CEO of Satisfi Labs. “We are excited to partner with Simpleview to provide an automated and scalable solution that leverages Simpleview’s CMS and is specifically tailored to help visitors converse with DMOs.”