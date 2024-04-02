Rio Nuevo Approves Chase Bank Conversion to Event Center
The owners of the famous and historic Valley National Bank, built in 1929 and most recently occupied by Chase Bank, have signed a lease with Daniel Scordato to open a venue called Treasury 1929.
The lobby and mezzanine level will be left as originally built in 1929. The owners will add a full kitchen and elevator along with flexible seating for dining, weddings, and small musical events.
The new owners expect to invest $12 million in the building remodel and Rio Nuevo committed $1.4 million to support the restaurant.