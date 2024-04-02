Rio Nuevo Approves Chase Bank Conversion to Event Center

BizTUCSONApril 2, 2024
Less than a minute

The owners of the famous and historic Valley National Bank, built in 1929 and most recently occupied by Chase Bank, have signed a lease with Daniel Scordato to open a venue called Treasury 1929. 

The lobby and mezzanine level will be left as originally built in 1929. The owners will add a full kitchen and elevator along with flexible seating for dining, weddings, and small musical events. 

The new owners expect to invest $12 million in the building remodel and Rio Nuevo committed $1.4 million to support the restaurant.

BizTUCSONApril 2, 2024
Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

New Paradise Falls Project Promises Unique Public Destination

April 2, 2024

Delta Development Team Gets Small Business Innovation Research Award

April 2, 2024

Modern Market Eatery Expands to Tucson

April 2, 2024

16th Annual Agave Heritage Festival Brings Global Focus to Region

April 2, 2024
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved  |  Rosenberg Media Inc.
Back to top button