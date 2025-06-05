RBC Wealth Management’s Tucson Office Donates $5,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona



RBC Wealth Management’s Tucson office has announced a $5,000 donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Southern Arizona, made possible through the RBC Foundation – USA grant program.

This contribution supports the non-profit’s mission to provide a “home away from home” for families with seriously ill or injured children receiving medical care in Tucson. Ronald McDonald House Charities helps ease the financial and emotional burdens of travel and temporary housing during critical times.

“We are honored to support Ronald McDonald House Charities and the essential work they do for families in our community,” said Richard Schaefer, branch director of RBC Wealth Management’s – Tucson office. “At RBC, we believe in investing in the communities where we live and work, and this grant reflects our commitment to making a meaningful difference.”

The donation is part of RBC’s ongoing efforts to support charitable organizations that create positive social impact, particularly in the areas of health, youth, and community development.

“RBC’s Tucson team and the RBC Foundation understand how an investment now can pay huge dividends later in life, said Scott Matlick, RMHC-SA president and CEO. “This is as true in finance as it is in healthcare. Thank you to Richard and his team for being a reliable and enthusiastic partner with the Ronald McDonald House as we create a world where every family has what they need to ensure the best health outcomes for their children.”