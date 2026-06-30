Raytheon Gets $1.1 Billion U.S. Navy Contract to Produce AIM-9X Block II Missiles

Raytheon, an RTX business, was awarded a $1.1 billion contract from the U.S. Navy to produce AIM-9X Block II missiles to bolster U.S. military inventory and meet increased demand from allied nations.

Under the contract, Raytheon will produce AIM-9X missiles along with associated hardware and software for U.S. and Foreign Military Sales customers.

“Our teams have streamlined production, shortened lead times and ramped up deliveries of AIM-9X missiles to keep pace with growing demand,” said Barbara Borgonovi, president of Naval Power at Raytheon. “This contract, along with our close partnership with the U.S. Navy, allows us to sustain that momentum and ensure U.S. and allied forces have this advanced, combat-proven capability they depend on in high threat environments.”

AIM-9X is the most advanced infrared tracking, short-range air-to-air and surface-to-air missile, and it is combat-proven in multiple theaters around the world. The system is configured for easy installation on a wide range of modern aircraft and provides layered defense options with ground launched capabilities, including the National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System.

Trusted by the U.S. and more than 35 allied and partner nations, AIM-9X is a critical asset for ensuring strategic deterrence and operational advantage worldwide. To meet growing demand, Raytheon is increasing its production capacity to 2,500 missiles per year.

A majority of the work under this contract will take place in Tucson. Raytheon is significantly expanding its engineering workforce in Tucson to support critical military programs across domains.

Photo courtesy Raytheon, an RTX business