Raytheon Expands to The Refinery at University of Arizona Tech Park at The Bridges

Raytheon, an RTX business, has established operations at the new University of Arizona Tech Park at The Bridges, just minutes away from the university’s main campus.

Raytheon’s expansion is the result of a $6.5 million capital investment that will create over 100 high skill jobs in approximately 14,000 square feet of office space. The company hires a record number of UArizona graduates at all skill levels, with an emphasis on engineering and other higher-wage, technical positions. The company also has a strong internship program with many UArizona students benefiting from the mentorship and applied learning experience.

“Southern Arizona continues to be an attractive destination for our company to grow, largely because of our partnership with the University of Arizona,” said Raytheon President Wes Kremer, “This latest expansion will not only strengthen our connection with them but with the broader community at-large.”

Raytheon is the first corporate tenant at the multitenant building in the park called The Refinery, sharing a secure floor with UA Applied Research Corp., or UAARC, a nonprofit corporation that handles national security projects for government and industry. The building’s name, The Refinery, emphasizes its proximity to the talent and sharp minds that can be mined from the university.

Raytheon is a longstanding partner with UArizona through its workforce, innovation and technology initiatives. The company is also one of the largest tenants in the UA Tech Park at Rita Road since establishing its operations there in 1993. The park has served as an ideal business location for the company for years, and the same world-class team is invested in its success at the new location.