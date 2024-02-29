Park Place Mall Announces New Hours and 2024 Events Calendar

Park Place Mall has announced its new, expanded operating hours and a revitalized 2024 events calendar, which features activations from new community partners and a commitment to Tucson’s thriving public arts community.

Pacific Retail Capital Partners, one of the nation’s leading retail real estate development, investment, management and advisory firms, assumed management responsibilities at Park Place Mall in September 2023 and immediately instituted best-in-class operational upgrades aimed at improving the retail experience.

These enhancements included the addition of local, on-site marketing and leasing teams, and the installation of public Wi-Fi access. Additionally, the mall’s new operating teams established promotional agreements with prominent community groups, such as the Tucson Rodeo, Vamos a Tucson, Local First and the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, in order to offer shoppers a diverse programming mix of community-centric events.

“Park Place Mall is a cornerstone of the east Tucson community and we’re thrilled with the feedback on the impact new management has had in the last 90 days,” said General Manager Brighid Dawson. “Updated hours, a community-focused events calendar and on-site marketing and leasing teams are just the first step in a long-term plan to ensure that we’re providing the best shopping experience in Southern Arizona.”

The extended mall hours – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday – allow more time for customers to gather and explore the latest offerings and upgrades at Park Place Mall.

“You might not realize it just walking in the door, but a lot has changed, and it’s all for the better,” said Laura McKehan, owner of candy store Fuzziwigs, which opened at Park Place nine years ago. “We’re a community again and in the past three months, not only are we seeing more customers, we’re seeing happier customers.”

Dawson continued, “Park Place Mall is more than a collection of stores and restaurants, we see ourselves as stewards of commerce and community in the greater Tucson area. We look forward to keeping our community apprised of new and unique experiences that will bring enhanced value to our shoppers, retailers and community partners.”