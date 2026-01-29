New Banner Rehabilitation Hospital Opens in Tucson

Joint venture partners Select Medical and Banner Health hosted a ribbon cutting on their fourth Banner Rehabilitation Hospital in Tucson, which is slated to begin admitting patients Feb. 10. The new facility, at 355 N. Wilmot Rd., features 58 beds in all-private rooms.

The hospital develops individualized treatment plans for patients recovering from complex injuries and illnesses. Led by a board-certified physiatrist, care teams promote independence through medical oversight, rehabilitation nursing, use of advanced technologies and a range of therapies and services that improve mobility, cognition and self-care skills.

Teams include physical, occupational and recreational therapists, speech language pathologists, pharmacists, case managers, nurses and other specialty physicians and clinicians.

The hospital will also offer a Day Neuro Rehabilitation Program that provides specialty services for patients with acquired brain injuries such as traumatic brain injury, stroke, brain tumor and other neurological conditions.

The program is slated to begin this spring. The joint venture partnership, which began in 2018, also includes 61 outpatient physical therapy centers across Arizona.