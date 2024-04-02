Modern Market Eatery Expands to Tucson

Modern Market Eatery, a better-for-you fast casual dining brand, has expanded its franchise development opportunities to include Tucson as it spreads its mission to make fast, healthy eating more affordable and accessible to families nationwide.

Founded in 2009 in Colorado, Modern Market Eatery is a fast-casual concept born from the philosophy that fast food can be better food. Focusing on fresh, whole and sustainable ingredients crafted into scratch-made entrees, the menu offers guests a diverse and customizable experience.

Modern Market Eatery currently has three locations throughout Arizona in Phoenix and Scottsdale and plans to bring five new restaurants to Tucson within the next four-five years. Each Modern Market Eatery will bring 20-25 full-time and part-time jobs to the area.

“By bringing our growing brand to cities like Tucson, we’re providing a great opportunity for franchisees to capitalize on the strong consumer trend and demand for clean eating options, which continues to surge nationwide,” said Modern Market Eatery Chief Development Officer Chris Cheek. “With the success of our restaurants in Phoenix and Scottsdale, our hope is that new franchisees in Tucson can support our mission to redefine the meaning of healthy fast casual dining in Arizona.”

Modern Market Eatery first began offering franchise opportunities in 2021 to accelerate the company’s growth goals. The brand signed its first multiunit franchise agreement in August 2022 for 41 units with Thrive Restaurant Group, which has since opened two new locations in the greater Kansas City area and plans to continue expansion in eight markets. Thrive is also one of the largest Applebee’s franchisees and operates more than 180 restaurants nationwide.