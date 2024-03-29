Miss Saigon to Open in Downtown Tucson

The Ma Family, in partnership with Tucson Electric Power, Rio Nuevo, Engel & Völkers and Cushman & Wakefield|PICOR, announced that the flagship of the Miss Saigon Brand Restaurants will open to the public April 8.

Located on the ground floor of the TEP Building at 88 E Broadway, it will set the bar for downtown, with its fresh, bright and inviting atmosphere and exceptional Vietnamese cuisine. It will no doubt become a destination for locals and Tucson visitors alike. The new space will feature an updated drink menu, new menu items and spacious, comfortable dining areas both inside and on the patio. The Ma Family couldn’t be more excited.

Rio Nuevo Chairman Fletcher McCusker said he looks forward to the opening. “This may be the most extraordinary remodel we have seen downtown, certainly the fastest,” he said. “It is, in a word, spectacular. Another food destination for downtown, I predict”.

Miss Saigon is already well-loved by its loyal patrons who support their other locations throughout Tucson. In 1984, Vo Ma and Kim Nguyen immigrated to Tucson from Vietnam, seeking a new life of freedom and opportunity for their family. Upon their retirement in 2019, operations of the family enterprise have since been overseen by the three sons Hien, Vinh and Bao Ma.

The Ma family’s entrepreneurial journey began in 1989 with the Food Spot Market in South Tucson. In 2000, the first Miss Saigon opened near the UArizona Campus at 1075 N Campbell Ave. This location has seen its fair share of ups and downs but has successfully weathered all and is a popular option for the student body, faculty, and local patrons.

In 2006, the brand expanded to Miss Saigon Bar and Grill, located in northwest Tucson to great success. Today it serves as a commissary for the entire brand of locations in the Tucson Area. In 2012, Miss Saigon Downtown was established in the space that was previously Monkey Burger, owned by McCusker.

In 2016, Miss Saigon had an opportunity to expand into central Tucson with its fourth location at 250 S. Craycroft Rd. It has since been a favored destination for central Tucson and Davis-Monthan Air Force Base communities.

“It has taken a lot of blood, sweat and tears over the years,” said Bao Ma. “But with our commitment to community, family unity and our treasured partnered friendships, the Ma Family has again been blessed with yet another opportunity at our new location at 88 E Broadway in the heart of the Downtown revitalization corridor.”

Real estate partner and friend Andy Cota is thrilled for the Ma family. “This is a solid look at the Ma Family from outside as it pertains to the business. They are humble, dedicated hard workers and have been a part of this giving community for a long time. As a friend myself, and a business associate, it’s been really awesome to see how they have taken this leap of faith and trust in their family and business partners to what could be one of the most beautiful restaurants in Southern Arizona if not the state. I look forward to seeing this space grow and with it, the downtown area as well.”

Miss Saigon Downtown’s mission is to provide guests with the freshest ingredients and healthy delicious Vietnamese cuisine and excellent customer service.

Miss Saigon Downtown will be open Monday through Thursday 11am to 9pm, Friday – Saturday 11am-10:pm, and Sunday from 12am to 9pm