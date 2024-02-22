MHIRJ Aviation Group Renews Commitment to Tucson, Adding More Than 250 Jobs

The MHIRJ Aviation Group, a maintenance, repair and overhaul services provider to airline fleets globally, is planning to expand its workforce at Tucson International Airport by adding 100 jobs this year, and more than 250 over the course of three years.

MHIRJ intends to increase its capacity to meet customer demand for the maintenance and operational support of the CRJ and other products by activating additional maintenance lines. The CRJ Series aircraft is the benchmark aircraft utilized in regional aviation, and MHIRJ provides its services for these aircraft in Tucson and Bridgeport, W.V.

To further improve the performance and efficiency of the operations, MHIRJ has decided to invest in site improvement and hiring additional staff. MHIRJ is confident that adding A&P and Avionics Technicians, Structures Technicians, Machinists/Welders, Crew Chiefs, and NDT Technicians will help achieve this goal.

MHIRJ is organizing a career fair on Wednesday, Feb. 28and is excited to offer this incredible opportunity to tour the MHIRJ facility, meet the crew, and ask questions. Onsite interviews will be conducted, and MHIRJ is confident that the candidates will have a chance to receive a job offer on the same day. Click here to learn more about MHIRJ Career Day in Tucson.

Furthermore, to support this growth, MHIRJ has launched a talent attraction initiative called “Live Your Best Life in Tucson,” focusing a national campaign on the benefits of living and working at MHIRJ in Tucson and Southern Arizona. Click here to see the campaign in action. Sun Corridor Inc. is working closely with MHIRJ on talent attraction, which complements the “Thrive in Tucson” talent campaign.

“We aim to contribute to the economic growth of Tucson through the continued growth of our maintenance activities. You can expect stability and job security by working for a company like MHIRJ. We are committed to growing our facility to meet the demand coming from the market, and we need people who have the drive and determination to join us in Tucson,” said Ross Mitchell, VP of strategy, business development, marketing, communications, and business operations at MHIRJ.

“I believe that investing in Tucson’s youth is crucial. The workforce shortage in the aviation sector has made it imperative for aeronautical companies to attract young talent. That’s why, starting in 2024, MHIRJ will support the Pima Community College Foundation by providing six annual scholarships of $1000 for the next six years [2024- 2029]. He added that “this investment will help raise awareness among Tucson’s young people about the career opportunities in the aviation sector.”

Project partners include Sun Corridor Inc., Pima County, Arizona Commerce Authority, the City of Tucson, Tucson Airport Authority, and Pima Community College.

“Pima County is a strong partner in workforce development for the aerospace and defense industry, including maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities like MHIRJ. We are known nationally for training high-performing aviation technicians and other critical positions in MRO operations,” said Rex Scott, District 1 supervisor and vice chair of the Pima County Board of Supervisors. “I am thrilled to see MHIRJ expand here in Pima County to serve their customer base successfully and look forward to continuing to support their endeavors far into the future.”

“I am happy to see that the MHIRJ Aviation Group, part of the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries family, will expand its operations while adding more than 250 high-wage jobs to Tucson,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. “It confirms that our region has the qualified workforce and workforce development partners to continue leading in the aviation space. I am proud to support MHIRJ’s recruiting efforts together with Sun Corridor’s ‘Thrive in Tucson’ campaign that is attracting more young talent to Southern Arizona.”

“This expansion demonstrates the confidence MHIRJ has in the value proposition of Tucson as a leader in the aerospace and aviation industry,” said Joe Snell, president and CEO of Sun Corridor Inc. “Our region’s aerospace, defense, and aviation employers rely on the skilled graduates of Pima Community College’s Aviation Technology Center, among other strong workforce development and training efforts. We’re fully committed to supporting MHIRJ and thrilled they have selected Tucson for this expansion.”

“The Tucson Airport Authority is pleased to partner with MHIRJ as they expand their presence at Tucson International Airport (TUS). We look forward to many years of continued success in Tucson,” said Danette Bewley, president and CEO of TAA. “When our airport businesses thrive, our community thrives.”

“We are excited the MHI RJ Aviation Group has chosen to expand its aircraft maintenance operations in Tucson,” said Sandra Watson, president and CEO of Arizona Commerce Authority. “As an aviation industry leader with a reputation for excellence, MHIRJ will further enhance Southern Arizona’s robust aerospace and aviation industry and create even more skilled jobs in Southern Arizona.”

“We’re extremely thankful for the scholarship opportunities that MHIRJ is creating for our students,” said Jason R. Bowersock, director of aviation at Pima Community College. “For many of our full-time students, pursuing their mechanic’s certificate while working is difficult. Contributions from our generous industry partners help ensure our students’ academic success.”