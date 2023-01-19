Meet the New Tucson Museum of Art Director, Norah Diedrich, Jan. 31

Tucson Museum of Art invites you to  Get to Know Your Museum and the New CEO, a Special Evening for Businesses and their employees. TMA would like to introduce businesses to our new Jon and Linda Ender Director and CEO, Norah Diedrich, and to our exhibitions, meeting and event spaces, and various business opportunities at a free event!  Appetizers, beer, and wine will be served. Plan for some swag as TMA has free items for guests. You can put your name in for a special drawing for an Olivier Mosset print with a value of $1,500! We hope to see you as we really want to introduce our new CEO! 

RSVP’s Preferredhttp://tinyurl.com/GetToKnowTMAJanuary

