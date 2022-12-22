Marriott SpringHill Suites to Open in January at UA Tech Park

The 110-bed Springhill Suites by Marriott will open in January in the University of Arizona Tech Park at The Bridges.

Conveniently located in the newest UA Tech Park, this new hotel is a short drive away from the UArizona Main Campus, Downtown Tucson and the Tucson International Airport.

The all-suite hotel offers flexible spaces for working, meeting and relaxing and features free Wi-Fi, an outdoor pool and fitness center. A market is also open 24/7 for snacks and necessities.